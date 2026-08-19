Air New Zealand Appoints Former Air India CEO Campbell Wilson, Robert McDonald To Board

Image: Tata Group

Air New Zealand will appoint former Air India CEO and managing director Campbell Wilson and former CFO Robert McDonald to its board, with both appointments taking effect on September 24 following the airline's annual shareholders' meeting.

The appointments come at a challenging time for New Zealand's national carrier, which is dealing with delays in aircraft deliveries, ongoing engine-related issues and higher fuel expenses amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Campbell Wilson brings extensive aviation experience

New Zealand-born Wilson has more than 30 years of experience in the aviation industry. He stepped down as Air India's chief executive in early April after nearly four years at the helm.

His tenure at Air India coincided with the airline's transformation under the Tata Group, but also with continuing financial losses and increased regulatory scrutiny following a fatal crash last year that claimed 260 lives.

Before joining Air India, Wilson served as the founding chief executive of Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines. He also spent several years at Singapore Airlines, where he played a key role in developing Scoot's distinctive brand and operating culture.

McDonald adds corporate and financial expertise

Robert McDonald brings significant boardroom and financial experience to Air New Zealand. He currently serves as chair of Contact Energy and sits on the board of FleetPartners Group.

The airline is seeking to navigate a difficult operating environment, with supply-chain challenges affecting aircraft deliveries and persistent engine problems adding pressure to fleet availability. Elevated fuel prices, partly linked to the broader Middle East conflict, have further increased costs for airlines.

The addition of Wilson's extensive airline experience and McDonald's financial and governance background is expected to strengthen the Air New Zealand board as the carrier works through these operational and cost pressures.