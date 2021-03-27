Air India’s privatisation likely to be completed by May-June: Hardeep Puri

Other Public sector undertakings (PSUs) like Pawan Hans disinvestment is also under process, the minister added.

"The airline still is in debt of Rs 60,000 crore and it is liable to be sold," Puri further said.

The minister also said that the second wave of COVID-19 has delayed airlines being allowed to operate 100 per cent that was planned to happen from the start of the summer schedule this month-end. But for now, there are no questions to curtail the domestic operations, he added.

He further said that flights are the safest mode to travel, adding that the authorities have taken cognisance for defaulters who are not following COVID-19 protocol on board.

In 2018, the government had floated the Expression of Interest (EoI) for Air India to offload a 76 per cent stake and management control in the airline but it did not get a single bidder. The government currently owns 100 per cent equity of Air India. Currently, Air India has a fleet of 121 aircraft, out of which 65 are owned, while its subsidiary Air India Express has 25 Boeing 737, of which 10 are owned. (With inputs from agencies)

