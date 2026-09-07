Air India’s New CEO Tewolde Gebremariam Puts Safety First, Aims to ‘Make Air India Great Again’

Air India Chairman N. Chandrasekaran (centre) at a town hall to welcome Air India's new CEO, Tewolde Gebremariam (right), alongside outgoing CEO Campbell Wilson |

Air India’s incoming chief executive officer and managing director Tewolde Gebremariam has identified safety, operational efficiency and rebuilding customer confidence as his key priorities as he prepares to take charge of the Tata Group-owned airline.

Gebremariam addressed employees at a town hall meeting alongside Air India chairman N Chandrasekaran and outgoing CEO Campbell Wilson before formally assuming his role after receiving regulatory approvals.

He described joining Air India as a significant opportunity, saying the airline carries a historic legacy and remains one of the world’s recognised aviation brands.

The 61-year-old former Ethiopian Airlines CEO is credited with transforming Ethiopian Airlines into one of Africa’s largest and most successful carriers. Recalling Air India’s reputation during his earlier years in Mumbai, Gebremariam said he wants to restore the airline’s global standing.

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Safety to remain top priority under new leadership

Gebremariam said building a strong safety culture would be his foremost focus, particularly as Air India faces increased scrutiny following recent incidents. The airline has been under pressure after a Phuket-Delhi flight experienced a sudden altitude loss in August and following the Ahmedabad crash that claimed 260 lives.

He said employees should feel empowered to report concerns and stop operations whenever they believe safety standards are compromised.

“A safety-first culture has to be our number one priority,” Gebremariam said, adding that safety principles must be followed consistently across the organisation.

Focus on reliability and customer experience

The incoming CEO also highlighted the importance of improving operational performance, including punctual departures, baggage handling and aircraft cleanliness. He said customer satisfaction depends on reliable execution and effective handling of disruptions.

Air India chairman N Chandrasekaran said the airline’s next phase of transformation must focus on safety, customer trust, operational discipline and cost efficiency.

He acknowledged challenges faced by the airline over the past 18 months, including geopolitical disruptions, airspace restrictions, fuel price volatility and the AI171 accident.

Chandrasekaran said Air India must aim to achieve safety standards that are better than the world’s leading airlines through stronger processes, compliance and accountability.

The leadership transition comes as Air India continues its turnaround efforts. The airline reported a loss of around Rs 26,800 crore for FY26 and has also faced delays in aircraft induction, adding pressure on its transformation strategy.