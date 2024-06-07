Air India To Launch Non-Stop Services Between Bengaluru And London Gatwick

Air India will launch non-stop services between Bengaluru and London Gatwick (LGW), commencing on August 18, Bangalore International Airport Ltd, the operator of Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (BLR Airport) said on Friday.

The new route will feature five weekly flights, providing enhanced connectivity for both business and leisure travellers, it said.

Bangalore To London

"This exciting development marks Bengaluru as the first Indian city to have direct connectivity to the two largest airports in London - Heathrow and Gatwick, further reinforcing the strong economic and cultural ties between India and the UK," BIAL said in a statement.

Air India will operate its Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft on this route, featuring 18 flat beds in Business class and 238 spacious seats in Economy.

New Route To Boost Tourism

The new service will cater to the growing demand for travel between Bengaluru and London, providing passengers with convenient and direct flight options.

Satyaki Raghunath, Chief Operating Officer, BIAL, said, "This new route will boost trade, tourism, and cultural exchange.

London is one of our busiest long-haul markets and the new service will allow our passengers to have a choice of airports in London to travel to." PTI