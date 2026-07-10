Air India Ranks 4th Globally In June On-Time Performance Rankings

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Air India has emerged as the fourth most punctual airline globally in June, according to Cirium’s prestigious On-Time Performance (OTP) rankings. The Tata Group-owned carrier recorded an on-time arrival rate of 86.85% across 15,135 flights during the month.

Saudi Arabia’s Saudia topped the rankings, followed by Korean Air and Aeromexico, while Singapore Airlines secured the fifth position.

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Air India’s performance marked a significant improvement in schedule reliability as the airline continues efforts to strengthen operational efficiency.

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The airline said the ranking reflects the impact of sustained investments in operational resilience, improved network planning and enhanced execution across its domestic and international services.

The improved punctuality comes as Air India continues its broader transformation programme under Tata Group ownership, focusing on modernising its fleet and improving customer experience.

As part of its fleet restructuring strategy, Air India has appointed UK-based aircraft marketing and asset management firm Skytech-AIC to oversee the sale of six Airbus A319 aircraft.

According to Skytech-AIC, the aircraft were manufactured between 2003 and 2006 and are available for immediate sale. The planes will be offered without their CFM56-5 engines. The company has not disclosed the expected timeline for the sale, transaction value or details of potential buyers.

The latest assignment follows Skytech-AIC’s earlier involvement in managing the sale of Air India’s Boeing 747-400 fleet, a process completed in 2025.

The divestment of older aircraft is part of Air India’s long-term fleet transformation plan after its acquisition by the Tata Group. The airline has been gradually retiring ageing aircraft while adding newer-generation planes that offer better fuel efficiency and improved operating economics.

Air India has been investing heavily in rebuilding its network, expanding routes and enhancing operational standards as it aims to compete more effectively with global carriers.

The airline’s improved punctuality ranking comes at a crucial time as it works to strengthen its reputation following years of operational challenges before the Tata Group takeover.

With fleet upgrades, better scheduling practices and increased focus on reliability, Air India is aiming to establish itself as a stronger international aviation player while meeting growing demand in India’s rapidly expanding air travel market.