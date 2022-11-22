Air India is most punctual airline in October while Go First at the bottom | File Photo

New Delhi: Air India turned out to be the most punctual airline in October while Go First was at the bottom in the list of airlines with regard to on-time performance during the month.

As per data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, On-time performance of Air India flights was 90.8 per cent followed by Vistara and AirAsia recording on-time performance of 89.1 per cent during October.

Similarly, Indigo airline recorded an on-time performance of 87.5 per cent while Spicjet had an on-time performance of 68.9 per cent. Go First was at the bottom with on-time performance of 60.7 per cent during the month.

The civil aviation regulator DGCA calculates on-time performance of scheduled domestic airlines at four metro airports including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.

Nearly 68 per cent of delays were caused due to 'Reactionary' reasons

As per DGCA, analysis disclosed that the majority of delays (nearly 68 per cent) were caused due to 'Reactionary' reasons. Delay caused by late arrival of aircraft, crew, passengers or baggage from previous journeys come under Reactionary category.

So far as market share is concerned, Indigo flew ahead of other airlines during the October month with 56.7 per cent share in the domestic aviation sector. Vistara airline secured second slot with a market share of 9.2 per cent.

As per the latest data, of the aviation regulator, Indigo carried 64.71 lakh air passengers during the month while Vistara carried 10.49 lakh air passengers.

Passengers grow by 59.16 per cent annually

As per the DGCA, passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-October 2022 were 9.88 crore as against 6.20 crore during the corresponding period of previous year thereby registering annual growth of 59.16 per cent and monthly growth of 26.95 per cent.

The data said, nearly 1.14 crore passengers were carried by the domestic airlines during October in the country as against 89.85 lakh during the same period last year.