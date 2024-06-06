Air India Introduces 'Fare Lock' Feature To Secure Flight Prices And Enhance Booking Flexibility

Air India | Representational Image

Air India, now under the ownership of Tata Group, recently introduced a new 'fare lock' feature to augment the booking experience for its customers. This feature will allow passengers to reserve flight tickets for 48 hours with a nominal fee, enabling them from sudden fare hikes and ensuring availability for their preferred flights.

How Fare Locks Works

1. Customers can select their preferred flight options and choose the fare lock option during the booking process.

2. A non-refundable nominal fee is required to lock the fare.

3. The fare remains unchanged for 48 hours.

4. Customers can finalise their booking at the pre-locked price via the 'manage booking' option on Air India’s website or app.

Plan now, pay later!

With Air India's Fare Lock, enjoy the convenience of securing your fare for a minimal fee starting at ₹500*/USD 10* and confirming your booking within 48 hours. Available for flights scheduled at least 10 days from the booking date.#FlyAI #AirIndia… pic.twitter.com/PNJtxuKdb1 — Air India (@airindia) June 5, 2024

Fee Structure

The fare lock charges vary based on the route:

Domestic Flights: Rs 500

Short-haul International Flights (departing India): Rs 850

Short-haul International Flights (arriving in India): USD 10

Long-haul International Flights (departing India): Rs 1,500

Long-haul International Flights (arriving in India): USD 18

Availability

The fare lock feature is available for flight options at least 10 days before the booking date.

Important conditions

The fare lock fee is non-refundable.

If the fare is not paid within the 48-hour hold period, the booking will be automatically cancelled.

Customers are advised to confirm their reservation at least two hours before the hold period expires.