'Air India disinvestment process closed, formalities completed', says DIPAM Secretary; Tatas new owners of airline

The takeover of Air India by Tata Group has been formally completed, said N Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Tata Sons which is the controlling entity of the conglomerate..

He said, "We are totally delighted that the takeover process of Air India is complete. We are very happy to have Air India back in the Tata group. We look forward to working with everyone in creating a world-class airline."

The strategic disinvestment transaction of Air India successfully concluded today with transfer of 100% shares of Air India to M/s Talace Pvt Ltd along with management control. A new Board, led by the Strategic Partner, takes charge of Air India. pic.twitter.com/wd5ZcUFomI — Secretary, DIPAM (@SecyDIPAM) January 27, 2022

Tata Sons' subsidiary Talace had emerged as the highest bidder for the national carrier under the divestment process. It had quoted an enterprise value of Rs 18,000 crore for 100 per cent equity shareholding of the Centre in Air India along with that of Air India Express and AISATS. On its part, the Centre had stipulated a reserve price of Rs 12,906 crore.

The government has received Rs 2,700 crore, Rs 15,300 crore of debt which was to be serviced has been accepted.

Last month, the Competition Commission of India approved the acquisition of Air India, Air India Express and Air India SATS Airport Services by Talace, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons.

The acquisition envisaged 100 per cent equity share capital of Air India and Air India Express, and 50 per cent for that of Air India SATS Airport Services by Talace.

Ahead of the handing over of beleagured national airline Air India to Tatas, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons called on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. The PMO tweeted about it.

Shri N Chandrasekaran, the Chairman of Tata Sons called on PM @narendramodi. @TataCompanies pic.twitter.com/7yP8is5ehw — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 27, 2022

Besides N Chandrasekaran, Air India board members and government nominee directors VA Patwardhan, SK Mishra arrived at Airlines House.

The government has notified the agreement between Air India and special purpose vehicle AIAHL for the transfer of non-core assets, ahead of the national airline’s takeover by the Tata Group.

#FlyAI : Air India Limited, Air India Express & AISATS (AI stake) have become part of the Tata Group today.



Senior Officials of @TataCompanies , @SecyDIPAM and @MoCA_GoI met at Airlines House New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/HA4aEkVwWX — Air India (@airindiain) January 27, 2022

The Tata Group will focus on improving the airlines' On-Time-Performance, sources said. Tata will make big changes after the formal handover of Air India. The maximum emphasis will be given to ensure that all Air India aircraft fly on time, sources told ANI. Tata Group has also planned several other changes. There will be changes in seating arrangements and also the dress of the cabin crew.

Tata is a leading player in the hotel business and it will give top priority to improve the quality of food in the airline, sources said.

According to an Air India official, a recorded message of Ratan Tata will be played out on board in all Air India aircraft.

Tata Sons won bid for acquiring the national for Rs 18,000 crore, the government announced in October 2021, marking the end of the process to privatise the national carrier with the government approving its disinvestment.

The bid was filed by Tata Sons wholly-owned subsidiary Talace Pvt Ltd. Tata Sons were up against Spicejet promoter Ajay Singh-led consortium, which had bid Rs 15,100 crore.

After Tata Sons won the bid, the Group's chairman N Chandrasekaran termed it as a "historic moment" and said the Group's endeavour will be to build a world-class airline that makes every Indian proud.

