Air India, For First Time In 60 Years, Embraces New Uniforms For Pilot & Cabin Crew; Stylishly Designed By Manish Malhotra

Air India on Tuesday unveiled its latest pilot and cabin crew uniforms, paying homage to the airline's esteemed history while signifying a bright and promising future.

These new pilot and cabin crew uniforms are designed by the renowned Indian couturier Manish Malhotra and showcase three iconic Indian hues: red, aubergine, and gold.

Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Air India, said: “Air India's crew uniforms are amongst the world’s most storied in aviation history, and we firmly believe that Manish Malhotra's innovative ensemble will script an exciting new chapter for Air India's future narrative."

In a post on X (Formerly Twitter), Air India said "Introducing our new Pilot & Cabin crew uniforms, an ode to Air India’s rich history and a promise of a bright future. These uniforms, envisioned by India’s leading couturier @ManishMalhotra, features three quintessential Indian colours – red, aubergine and gold, representing the confident, vibrant new India.

Air India's Iconic Saree Uniform: A Historical Shift in 1960s Aviation Fashion

The airline started using sarees in 1962 instead of skirts, jackets, and hats because of a decision made by JRD Tata. Women who worked as crew members during that time remember feeling proud of their saree uniforms and being trained on how to wear them correctly.

Established in 1932 as Tata Airlines by Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata in collaboration with Mr. Nevill Vintcent, a former Royal Air Force pilot, Air India has a significant history. In the 1960s, the airline became an industry trailblazer by opting to outfit air hostesses in silk sarees. This move aimed to establish the company as a symbol of Indian values worldwide.