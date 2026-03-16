Air India Faces 1.96 Safety Finding Ratio In Europe, EASA Flags Lapses During Surprise Aircraft Inspections

EASA Flags Safety Lapses In Air India Aircraft. | Representational Image

Mumbai: The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has raised concerns about safety lapses in Air India aircraft after conducting surprise inspections at several European airports.

According to officials familiar with the matter, the number of issues found during inspections increased sharply earlier this year. In January, the average findings ratio reached 1.96 per inspection, prompting the European regulator to alert India’s aviation watchdog.

DGCA Steps In With Corrective Measures

After receiving the alert, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) increased its monitoring of Air India’s operations. Officials said the regulator immediately directed the airline to take corrective measures to avoid possible restrictions in Europe.

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If the findings ratio rises above 2, it could lead to stricter inspections of Air India aircraft in Europe. In extreme situations, some countries could even impose operational restrictions.

Following additional inspections and corrective steps, the ratio has improved slightly. Officials said the figure has now reduced to 1.76.

How The Safety Inspections Work?

The checks are carried out under the Safety Assessment of Foreign Aircraft (SAFA) programme. Under this system, EASA inspectors conduct surprise inspections whenever aircraft from non-European airlines land at European airports.

During these inspections, officials examine around 54 safety parameters. These include emergency equipment such as life jackets and exits, aircraft manuals and documentation, as well as crew licences and fitness to operate flights.

The inspection findings are classified into three categories. Category 1 covers minor issues, while Category 3 indicates serious problems that require immediate action.

Ageing Aircraft Fleet Behind Many Defects

Air India officials believe many of the reported issues are linked to the airline’s ageing aircraft fleet. Some cabin-related defects such as worn emergency markings or broken seats can also be recorded as violations during inspections.

After acquiring Air India, the Tata Group launched a $400 million aircraft refurbishment programme to upgrade older planes. However, the project has faced delays due to global supply chain problems.

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Engineering Challenges Continue

Air India has also faced repeated scrutiny over its maintenance and engineering processes. Recently, the DGCA suspended several engineering officials and issued a show-cause notice to CEO Campbell Wilson after an aircraft was operated without a mandatory airworthiness permit.

To strengthen technical operations, the airline is now receiving support from Singapore Airlines, which holds a 25.1% stake in the carrier. Jeremy Yew from Singapore Airlines Engineering Company has recently been appointed to lead Air India’s engineering operations.