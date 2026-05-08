Air India Crash: Probe Reaches Final Stage, Says Aviation Minister

The investigation into the Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner crash that killed 260 people last year has reached its final stage, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said on Friday. The final report is expected to be released within about a month.

Speaking at the India Aircraft Leasing and Financing Summit 2.0 in GIFT City, Gandhinagar, Naidu said the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is carrying out the probe independently and thoroughly.

He said the government is providing all necessary support and resources to the investigators.

The minister stressed that the investigation must be conducted with fairness, transparency, and seriousness because the crash involved an international flight with foreign nationals onboard.

He added that the findings could be reviewed by international agencies and other countries, so the process cannot be rushed.

The crash involved Air India flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner flying from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick on June 12, 2025.

The aircraft crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad airport. Out of the 242 people onboard, only one passenger survived. Including people on the ground, a total of 260 people died in the accident.

Earlier this year, the Civil Aviation Ministry told Parliament that all possible causes of the crash were being investigated. The AAIB has been examining technical, operational, and cockpit-related factors connected to the accident.

A preliminary report released in July 2025 said fuel supply to both engines was cut off within one second shortly after take-off, causing confusion inside the cockpit.

According to the cockpit voice recording mentioned in the report, one pilot asked the other why he had cut off the fuel supply, while the second pilot replied that he had not done so.

Following the crash, authorities increased inspections of Boeing 787 aircraft operating in India and reviewed airline maintenance and safety procedures.

The government also set up a high-level committee to examine aviation safety issues linked to the accident.