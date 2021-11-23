Aimil Pharmaceuticals set to go global, targets business of Rs 750 cr

Herbal pharma company Aimil Pharmaceuticals is all set to go global by entering the international markets in the first quarter of 2022.

The company has already strengthened its presence in the country and will be launching its products across United Kingdom, Europe, CIS countries and Africa by expanding its digital as well as offline presence with its presence at drug stores, pharmacies and ethnic Indian stores in these markets. It is eyeing to increase its field strength to 2,500 within the next five years and achieve Rs 1,000 crore business in India and internationally as well.

"Currently, the global herbal supplements market has reached a value of $6.3 billion and industry reports suggest that the market will grow at a CAGR of 6.8 percent during 2021-2026. We believe this is the most opportune time to take India's medical legacy before the world for better global health," said K.K. Sharma ,Chairman and MD, AIMIL Pharmaceuticals.

Taking a step ahead in the coming year, the company will focus on its top 5 brands including Neeri (for UTI and kidney Stone), Neeri KFT (for chronic kidney diseases), BGR-34 (for diabetes), Amlycure DS (for liver health), Amycordial (for PCOD and female wellness) and many others.

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 02:37 PM IST