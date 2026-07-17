AI Skills Appear In 15.4% Tech Jobs As Demand Surges 17-Fold: Report | File Pic (Representational Image)

New Delhi, July 17: AI fluency is rapidly emerging as a baseline workplace capability, with AI-related skills now featuring in 15.4 per cent of technology job descriptions, while AI skill mentions in non-technology roles have increased nearly six-fold, says a report.

According to Naukri's latest World AI Day Report 2026, AI-related skills now appear in 15.4 per cent of technology job descriptions, up from 0.9 per cent in 2020, reflecting a nearly 17-fold increase in employer demand over the past six years.

The report drew insights from nearly 27,000 professionals across 80+ industries and 15+ cities and analysed over 3 lakh job descriptions.

AI Adoption Expands Beyond Tech Roles

Interestingly, AI adoption is spreading beyond traditional technology functions. Mentions of AI-related skills in non-technology job descriptions have increased from 0.26 per cent in 2020 to 1.59 per cent in 2026, reflecting nearly six-fold growth.

As AI talent becomes increasingly valuable, professionals with AI skills continue to enjoy a measurable salary advantage.

"AI is no longer a future trend, it is already reshaping how India works. It's showing up in job descriptions, hiring patterns, workplace tools and career decisions. The real question now is readiness," Sumeet Singh, Group CMO, Info Edge (India) Ltd, said.

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AI Skills Boost Salary Prospects

According to the report, professionals with AI skills earn higher median salaries across both IT and non-IT roles than peers without AI skills. AI-enabled roles have also recorded stronger salary growth over the past four years, reinforcing the growing business value of AI expertise.

AI hiring has grown fastest among professionals with 13 to 16 years of experience, followed by those with 16+ years, as per the report.

Recruiter demand has also increased significantly for higher salary brackets, including Rs 40-49 lakh and Rs 50 lakh and above, indicating that organisations are investing in experienced professionals capable of leading enterprise AI transformation.

AI Usage High In Key Functions

AI usage is particularly high among professionals working in AI-intensive functions. Product Management, Data Science and Analytics, and Engineering, Software and QA report the highest proportion of professionals who rely heavily on AI in their work.

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The report noted that India's AI journey has entered a new phase. While organisations are accelerating AI adoption and demand for specialised skills continues to grow, sustained investment in workforce development will determine how effectively businesses and professionals realise AI's full potential.