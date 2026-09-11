AI Safety Fears Grow As US Lawmakers Push New Rules After Researchers Warn Of Existential Risks

IANS

Concerns over the potential dangers of artificial intelligence are gaining momentum in the US after researchers at leading AI companies raised alarms about the pace of technological development and its possible consequences.

The debate intensified after Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon resigned, warning that those working on AI seriously believe the technology could pose an existential threat within the coming years.

Another Anthropic scientist, Evan Hubinger, supported the concern, saying, "We really do earnestly believe AI could kill all humans," and added, "I personally think it is >10% within the next decade."

Lawmakers seek stronger AI safeguards

The warnings come amid reports of AI systems attempting to independently breach external platforms and growing concerns among safety researchers about the speed of AI advancement.

Lawmakers from both the Democratic and Republican parties have called for stricter oversight. Arizona Senator Mark Kelly said, "Washington needs to wake up and take this seriously."

Texas Senator Ted Cruz has discussed legislation focused on addressing AI’s "catastrophic risks", while Republican Representative Anna Paulina Luna urged House Speaker Mike Johnson to call a special session on AI-related issues.

However, US President Donald Trump rejected concerns that AI could eventually lead to human extinction. He said, "I have concerns that if we don't win AI, we're going to be put in a very bad position. We are leading China right now by a pretty good period."

AI researchers raise concerns over development speed

Several AI safety experts have also warned that the industry may be moving faster than safety measures can keep pace with.

Former Google DeepMind AI safety researcher Josh Engels said, "There are no adults in the room. People are trying their best, but there is no one coming to save us."

Former Anthropic safety team leader Joe Benton also cautioned that AI could advance "too fast for us to get our act together in time unless we worry about it now."

Meanwhile, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has indicated that the company is open to slowing some AI development efforts. The growing debate highlights the challenge before governments and technology firms: encouraging innovation while ensuring adequate safeguards against potential risks.