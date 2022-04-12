AI chatbot startup LimeChat raises $4.2 mn in Seed funding led by Stellaris Venture Partners

LimeChat, human-level chatbot startup that enables D2C brands leverage conversational marketing, has announced it has raised $4.2 million in Seed funding led by Stellaris Venture Partners, with participation from Pi Ventures, Titan Capital and marquee angel investors.

Founded in 2020 by Aniket Bajpai and Nikhil Gupta, LimeChat claims it delivers tangible impact for D2C brands and consumers alike by creating the most compelling user experiences using the power of human-level AI chatbots. LimeChat’s assistant lets the brand instantly respond to customer queries throughout the buying journey, from product discovery to checkout to returns. Its WhatsApp Retention Campaigns help brands engage customers on WhatsApp at critical points in their buying journey, from abandoned checkout to feedback to win-back of existing users. This allows brands to increase campaign conversions by 3x, reduce support workloads by 70 percent, it said in a press statement.

In the last 6 months, LimeChat has witnessed a 3X growth and has expanded its client base to over 125 brands in India / across the globe, it said. The funds raised will be utilized to strengthen its product and expand its go to market operations.

Nikhil Gupta, Co-Founder, LimeChat said, ‘’Despite spending a lot of energy, human resources and capital, some stellar brands miss out on delivering quality customer experience and support. LimeChat was conceived with the mission to help brands leverage conversational mediums and powerful automations to create the most compelling user experiences."

Alok Goyal, Partner, Stellaris Venture Partners said, “D2C as a category has witnessed explosive growth in the last few years. Pairing this with the opportunity that WhatsApp poses for brands to leverage as a commercial channel can create exceptional customer experiences. We first partnered with Limechat about a year ago and the business has only gone from strength to strength since then.”

Shubham Sandeep, MD at pi Ventures said, “We are in the early innings of conversational commerce and are proud to partner with the LimeChat team as they scale globally.”

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 02:44 PM IST