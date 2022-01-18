Ahuja Residences opens 97-room property, AR suites Jewels Royale in Pune

Ahuja Residences has announced the opening of AR Suites Jewels Royale - a 97-room upscale apartment hotel, in Koregaon Park Annexe (Mundhwa), Pune.

The property consists of 40 studio rooms and 57 suites, spread across 75,000 sq. ft., offering a luxury experience for locals and foreign globetrotters and offers a services including Atrium, an all-day dining restaurant in the premises that serves home style Indian fare.

The rooms are equipped with all the necessary amenities such as a work desk, fully-functional kitchenette, Smart TVs, hi-speed internet, a private and safe balcony, a safety deposit box, coffee/tea making facilities, refrigerators, and kitchenware essentials.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 04:23 PM IST