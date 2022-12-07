Ahluwalia Contracts bags order worth 553.9 mln rupees

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd has bagged an order worth 553.9 mln rupees for the construction of shell and core, facade and mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire work for phase-2A of Plaksha University in Punjab, the company said in an exchange filing.
The company's order inflow till date in 2022-23 (Apr-Mar) is at 40.18 bln rupees.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)