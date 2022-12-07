e-Paper Get App
Ahluwalia Contracts bags order worth 553.9 mln rupees

The company's order inflow till date in 2022-23 (Apr-Mar) is at 40.18 bln rupees

December 07, 2022
article-image
Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd has bagged an order worth 553.9 mln rupees for the construction of shell and core, facade and mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire work for phase-2A of Plaksha University in Punjab, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's order inflow till date in 2022-23 (Apr-Mar) is at 40.18 bln rupees.

