Ahluwalia Contracts bags order worth 553.9 mln rupees

Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd has bagged an order worth 553.9 mln rupees for the construction of shell and core, facade and mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire work for phase-2A of Plaksha University in Punjab, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's order inflow till date in 2022-23 (Apr-Mar) is at 40.18 bln rupees.