Ahead of IPO, four senior executives quit Paytm: Report

Ahead of its $2.3 billion IPO, key members of Paytm have put in their papers. According to a report in the Economic Times, Amit Nayyar, president has tendered his resignation. Besides Nayyar, Rohit Thakur, Chief Human Resources person and 3 other vice presidents have quit, the financial daily reported.

Nayyar and Thakur were among new leaders Paytm hired a year ago.

Alipay representative Jing Xiandong, Ant Financial''s Guoming Cheng, and Alibaba representatives Michael Yuen Jen Yao (US citizen) and Ting Hong Kenny Ho have ceased to be directors of the company, as per the regulatory document.

According to a source, Paytm now has no Chinese nationals on its board. US citizen Douglas Feagin has joined the Paytm board on behalf of Ant Group.