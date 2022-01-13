AGS Transact Tech IPO to open on Jan 19; cuts issue size to Rs 680 cr

AGS Transact Technologies, has reduce the size of its public issue to Rs. 680 crore from Rs 800 crore planned earlier.

The initial public offering (IPO) will launch its initial share-sale on January 19, and conclude on January 21, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP).

As a part of the OFS, promoter Ravi B Goyal will sell shares worth up to Rs 677.58 crore.

ICICI Securities, HDFC Bank and JM Financial are the lead managers to the issue.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 07:17 PM IST