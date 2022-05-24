Agritech startup Krishi Network acquires edtech agri platform Rocket Skills

Agritech startup Krishi Network today announced that it has acquired Rocket Skills, an ed-tech platform providing online training courses from accomplished Agronomists/Business at affordable prices to farmers.

Through this acquisition, farmers aspiring to start a business with a small investment will get access to enhanced online mentorship and organised online courses.

Founded in 2020, Rocket Skills is an edu-tech platform that has been working towards up-skilling individuals through high quality online mentorship and custom designed courses curated by industry experts, it said in a press statement.

Rocket Skills technology combined with Krishi Networks agritech platform will empower their network of farmers via new business capabilities. It will also help ease information accessibility for farmers and enable them to generate higher profits from their land, it said.

Ashish Mishra, Co-Founder, Krishi Network, said, “Indian farmers, being our target audience, face the problem of awareness about how to grow the crop efficiently, how to get the most out of it and lack of training. After acquiring Rocket Skills, we will offer training to farmers based on their interest in farming sectors and helping those who want to start their own business. This acquisition will also help us achieve the revenue target to boost our operations further and expand our ground presence with farmers.”

With over 40 lakh farmers already on its platform, Krishi Network aims to boost up their operations and expand more ground presence with farmers. The startup will also rebrand Rocket skills as Krishi Safal (offering on-demand training courses) and launch another entity called Krishi Plus - that will offer a complete offline subscription plan for 3 months, technical support on ground (2 farm visits monthly, 5 calls with Agriculture experts monthly), the statement said.

“We started Rocket Skills to upskill farmers about the modern farming techniques and help them increase their production or start their own business. Now coupled with Krishi Network’s distribution and team, we are closer to achieving that vision,” added Mohit Jain, Co-Founder, Rocket Skills,

Providing a mix of online and offline support, Krishi Network is also working with several agri brands, agri-input merchants, and other stakeholders in the agriculture supply chain. Their app is currently available in Hindi, Marathi, Punjabi, and English, and is planned to be launched in other languages soon.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 12:11 PM IST