Agriculture firm Syngenta India appoints Susheel Kumar as Managing Director

Agricultural firm Syngenta India on Sunday announced appointment of Susheel Kumar as the new country head and managing director of the company.

Kumar takes over from Rafael Del Rio, who served as managing director for the past four years, the company said in a statement.

Rafael has now been appointed as non-executive chairman of Syngenta India, one of the biggest agricultural companies in the world, selling seeds and crop protection chemicals.

Kumar, who hails from Haryana, is a hard-core sales and marketing strategist and has logged many milestones in his 12 years of career in Syngenta India.

He recently completed an international assignment in Basel, Switzerland, where he worked on global strategic as well as projects for commercial excellence.

Kumar holds an MBA degree in Agribusiness Management from Symbiosis Institute of International Business, and a bachelor's degree in Agriculture Operations and Related Sciences from Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 09:40 PM IST