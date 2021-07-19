AGR dues case: SC to pass orders on telcos pleas pertaining to alleged error in calculation

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Vodafone Idea, said they were not blaming the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for it as there are arithmetical entries.

He said they want to place the entries before the department so that they can re-consider it.

The bench also observed that the top court had earlier said that there can't be any re-assessment.

Rohatgi said figures are "not cast in stone" and several tribunals don't have the power of review but they do have the power to correct arithmetical errors.

"Allow me to place these entries before DoT and let them take a call on this," he said, making it clear that they were not seeking any extension of time.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Airtel, said there are cases of duplication and also of payments made but not accounted for.

He said these issues should be considered by the DoT.

"I don't want to pay thousands of crores on account of these errors," he said.

Senior advocate Arvind Datar, appearing for Tata Tele Services Ltd, said rectification of errors in calculation can be done.