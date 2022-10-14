After Wipro, Infosys softens stance on side gigs, but moonlighting still discouraged

Infosys CEO, Salil Parekh. |

Infosys had joined the moonlighting debate on Wipro’s side by calling the practice unethical and warning employees about action if caught working for another firm. During the weeks that followed, arguments were made for and against side hustles after Wipro fired 300 people over it. After Wipro’s CEO demonstrated a softer approach on moonlighting, Infosys is also showing flexibility although it has sacked people over it.



Relenting after taking rigid stance?



Salil Parekh, the CEO of Infosys has revealed that they had fired people found to be working for two companies at once, in the past year. But he also added that they are considering a policy to enable employees to take up side jobs after taking approval from the company. At the same time, Parekh maintained that dual employment isn’t condoned, and that people will lose jobs if confidentiality issues arise.



Has its own platform to facilitate freelancing



Infosys itself has been providing a platform for other professionals to pick up freelance work posted by managers, called Accelerate. At the same time it had called the practice of working for another firm, even after work hours, as “two timing” in an email to employees. But the company seems to be relenting along with its competitor Wipro, after hiring more than 10,000 employees in the second quarter of FY23.



Sued for discrimination against Indians



Infosys has also been embroiled in another controversy abroad, for allegedly discriminating against Indian origin consultants and women with children at home, while hiring people in the US. The tech company is now facing legal proceedings in the US over the accusations levelled by a senior talent acquisition professional.



On the business front, Infosys has managed to buckle attrition ahead of recession, but has defied concerns about the global economic slowdown, to increase its sales outlook.