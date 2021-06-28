After Vistara and SpiceJet, IndiGo introduced its monsoon sale; fares start at Rs 998

Monsoon sale among airlines is back.

After Vistara and SpiceJet, another airline to introduce the monsoon sale is IndiGo. The fare of domestic flight is starting at Rs 998 onwards, the company in its communication stated.

The sale period for the low-cost tickets started from June 25 to June 30, 2021. The air carrier is allowing the passengers to book the ticket and travel anytime between August 1, 2021 to March 26, 2022.

This sale is available on all booking platforms, with discounted fares starting from Rs 998 for limited flights and also with the option to avail of special flat prices on certain add-on services. However, the offer is not applicable to airport fees and charges and Government levied taxes.

The limited inventory is available under the offer, the company stated in its communication. The exclusive special flat prices are available on certain 6E Add-ons (i.e. pre-book seat, Fast Forward, 6E Prime and XL seat) in case passengers book the Offer fare as well.

Recently, full service carrier Vistara has announced a 48-hour 'Monsoon Sale' across its domestic network that offers a one-way all-in fare starting Rs 1,099.

SpiceJet said its customers can enjoy weekend getaways and exciting holidays with the Monsoon sale's free flight voucher. The free flight voucher is equivalent to the base fare amounting up to Rs 1,000 per PNR and is applicable for bookings with travel period starting from August 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

The airline has also rolled out special offers from brands like Grofers, Mfine, Medibuddy, MobiKwik and The PARK hotels. These special brand offers are available for customers booking their tickets directly through SpiceJet website.

The airline also said that customers can avail special prices for essential Add Ons like preferred seats and You 1st Priority Services for just Rs 149. They can also chose SpiceMAX and get extra legroom, priority services, meals and beverage for just Rs 799 under this offer.

The sale will be valid for bookings made from 25 June, 2021 till 30 June, 2021 while the travel period validity for these bookings is from 1 August, 2021 to 31st March, 2022.