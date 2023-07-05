After Tomato, Green Chilli Prices Soar To Rs 400 Kg In Retail | File

Amid rise in Tomato prices, the chillies and ginger price has shot up to Rs 400/kg in certain regions of India.

According to reports, the prices of green chillies in Chennai retailed at Rs 100/kg, while the prices of both green chillies and ginger soared to Rs 350/kg in Kolkata.

Reason For shortage of green chilli

The reason reported for the surge in price was the drastic drop in the arrival of chillies over the past few days.

Farmers in Andhra Pradesh who are major supplier of chillies, shifted to other crops due to poor prices in the last harvest. Consequently, the chillies arriving in Chennai primarily come from Karnataka, further impacting the supply and prices.

Apart from the rising tomato prices across India, other vegetables have also experienced a price rise. In addition to chillies and ginger, green peas also have become expensive, retailing for as much as Rs 280/kg.