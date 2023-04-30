 After SVB and Signature Bank, First Republic looks for buyers to avert crash after withdrawals worth $100 billion
After SVB and Signature Bank, First Republic looks for buyers to avert crash after withdrawals worth $100 billion

This rescue attempt follows the Swiss regulator's successful mediation for UBS to take over its rival Credit Suisse earlier this year.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 30, 2023, 05:15 PM IST
Days after the Silicon Valley Bank's collapse blew the lid off a global banking crisis, Signature Bank was next to bite the dust and First Republic found itself in trouble as well. Back then, 11 banks including JP Morgan Chase tried to reassure investors with a $30 billion infusion into the mid-sized First Republic, as the lender's shares tanked more than 65 per cent.

More than a month later, the US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation is reportedly looking for buyers to save the bank, which has funds of high net-worth individuals.

Authorities step in to facilitate rescue

  • JP Morgan and Bank of America among others, have reportedly been invited to buy the ailing lender, hit by a spate of withdrawals.

  • This rescue attempt follows the Swiss regulator's successful mediation for UBS to take over its rival Credit Suisse earlier this year.

  • Since the beginning of the banking sector turmoil, which dealt the final blow to Credit Suisse as well, First Republic customers have pulled out $100 billion within days.

Wealthy depositors at risk

  • After this revelation, the value of its stocks has eroded further, and First Republic's shares are down 97 per cent in the markets so far.

  • Deposits of wealthy account holders are at risk in case First Republic fails to find bidders and collapses, since the FDIC only insures deposits worth $250,000.

