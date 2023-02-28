e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAfter Singapore, UPI for Dubai, Mauritius and Indonesia reportedly on the cards

After Singapore, UPI for Dubai, Mauritius and Indonesia reportedly on the cards

The UAE also has about 28 lakh Indian expats living and working in the country, and UPI will make it easier to send remittances.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 28, 2023, 05:39 PM IST
article-image
File Photo

From paying power bills online to scanning QR codes at tea shops, the United Payments Interface (UPI) has become a part of daily life in India. Launched in 2016, UPI grew to facilitate more than 2,000 digital transactions every day in 2022, with such services reaching 40 per cent Indians. Recently, UPI went international to facilitate transactions between India and Singapore, and expansion into three more countries is on the cards.

Read Also
After launching India-Singapore UPI payments, PM Modi says more countries drawn to platform
article-image

Reports are suggesting that Indians will soon be able to make seamless payments via smartphones to the UAE, Mauritius and Indonesia as well. Currently Indians are able to send money to family and friends, along with colleagues in Singapore, via Paytm, Google Pay and PhonePe after UPI and PayNow were linked. The report comes days after the PM mentioned how several countries have expressed interest in similar arrangements with India for UPI-enabled cross-border payments.

Read Also
RBI Governor says, G-20 travellers in India can now pay through UPI
article-image

The service is essential for more than three lakh people of Indian origin who live in Singapore, and more than six lakh who visited the country from India in 2022. Thousands of Indian startups, including big names such as Flipkart and PhonePe have also moved their headquarters to Singapore.

The UAE also has about 28 lakh Indian expats living and working in the country, and UPI will make it easier to send remittances. UPI has also been rolled out for NRIs in 10 countries, to speed up real-time overseas transactions.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

After Singapore, UPI for Dubai, Mauritius and Indonesia reportedly on the cards

After Singapore, UPI for Dubai, Mauritius and Indonesia reportedly on the cards

Wipro announced allotment of 2,45,494 equity shares

Wipro announced allotment of 2,45,494 equity shares

HDFC Limited to revise lending rates by 25 bps from March 1

HDFC Limited to revise lending rates by 25 bps from March 1

Rupee gains 15 paise to close at 82.64 against dollar

Rupee gains 15 paise to close at 82.64 against dollar

At Rs 11.91 lakh cr, India's fiscal deficit hits 67.8% of FY23 target in 10 months

At Rs 11.91 lakh cr, India's fiscal deficit hits 67.8% of FY23 target in 10 months