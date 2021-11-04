e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

PM Narendra Modi addresses soldiers at Nowshera on DiwaliMVA Govt as of now has no proposal to reduce VAT on Petrol and Diesel especially after Centre cut Excise Duty. Single-day rise of 12,885 COVID-19 cases, 461 fatalities push India's infection tally to 3,43,21,025, death toll to 4,59,652Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes everyone a very Happy DiwaliWHO EUL approval opens up Covaxin for worldwide use: ICMR DG
Advertisement

Business

Updated on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 11:30 AM IST

After Sikkim, Tripura cuts fuel prices by Rs 7 per litre

Agencies
The move comes as a Diwali gift by the central and state governments to the 37 lakh people of Tripura / Representation Image |

The move comes as a Diwali gift by the central and state governments to the 37 lakh people of Tripura / Representation Image |

Advertisement

After the Centre reduced excise duty on fuel, the Tripura government also decided to slash petrol and diesel prices by Rs 7 per litre each from Thursday, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said.

He described this as a Diwali gift by the central and state governments to the 37 lakh people of Tripura.

''Following Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji led central govt's decision on reduction of excise duty on petrol & diesel, #Tripura govt has also decided to reduce petrol & diesel cost by Rs 7 from tomorrow,'' Deb tweeted.

The Centre on Wednesday cut the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively to bring down retail rates from record highs. ''After today's decision Petrol & Diesel will cost Rs 98.33 per litre & Rs 85.63 per litre respectively in Agartala,'' Deb said in another tweet.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 11:30 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal