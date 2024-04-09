After Scaling Record Heights, Indices Slip To Red, Markets End On A Negative Note

Stock Market Closing | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Stock markets ended Tuesday on a relatively negative note as both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty closed in the Red.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 74,683.70, marking a loss of 58.80 points or 0.08 per cent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended negatively at 22,642.75, up by 23.55 points or 0.10 per cent.

Moreover, Nifty Bank rose by 148.85 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at 48,730.55.

Major Gainer and Losers - BSE and NSE

From the Sensex pack,ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv and Tata Steel were among the major gainers whereas Tech Mahindra, Reliance and Titan were among the major laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Apollo Hospital, Hindalco and Infosys were the top gainers. NTPC, Powergrid and JSW Steel were among the losers.

Markets on Tuesday Morning

The Indian markets opened in Green on Tuesday with Sensex at 74,933.65, up by 191.15 points, and Nifty at 22,720.95, up by 54.65 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading high at 48,673.05 also up by 91.35 points.

The Indian rupee opened at 83.31 against the dollar, losing 0.01 per cent of its value.



Asian Markets

In the Asian markets, major indices ended Tuesday's trade in Green. Japan's Nikkei ended the day's trade on a positive note at 39,773.13, gaining 1.08 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng ended on 16,828.07, gaining 0.97 per cent. Meanwhile, South Korean KOSPI also ended in red, losing 0.46 per cent to reach 2,705.16.