After Rupee hits record low, Fin Min says it has held up better than other currencies

HomeBusinessAfter Rupee hits record low, Fin Min says it has held up better than other currencies

Finance Minister Sitharaman said the Reserve Bank and the finance ministry are keeping a very close watch on the situation.

Finance Minister Sitharaman said the Reserve Bank and the finance ministry are keeping a very close watch on the situation.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 24, 2022, 08:07 PM IST
FII selling: Shock-absorbing capabilities of Indian retail investors is silver lining/Representational image |

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the rupee has "held back very well" against the US dollar when compared to other currencies.

Against the backdrop of the rupee dropping to a lifetime low against the greenback, Sitharaman said the Reserve Bank and the finance ministry are keeping a very close watch on the situation.

"If any one currency which has held its own and did not get into fluctuation or volatility as much as other currencies, it is the Indian rupee. We have held back very well," she told reporters here.

