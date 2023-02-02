After massive layoff, Zuckerberg hopes 2023 to be an 'year of efficiency' | Image: Wikipedia

Mark Zuckerberg, the founder and CEO of Meta, wants 2023 to be the "year of efficiency" after firing 11,000 employees last year.

Late on Wednesday, Zuckerberg stated that "I just think we've entered somewhat of a phase change for the company" during his quarterly results call with analysts.

For over two decades, the global headcount increased consistently, according to him, making it "very hard to really crank on efficiency while you're growing that quickly".

The key focus

After the layoffs, Zuckerberg said he is focused on "increasing the efficiency of how we make decisions".

Zuckerberg apparently has now given middle managers at the business a warning.

At a recent all-hands meeting, according to Alex Heath of The Verge's weekly Command Line, Zuckerberg warned managers.

"I don't think you want a management structure that's just managers managing managers, managing managers, managing managers, managing the people who are doing the work," the Meta CEO apparently told them.

