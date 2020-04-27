After IRS officers, ex Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy suggests imposing 'COVID cess' on ultra-rich to offset losses suffered due to coronavirus lockdown

Earlier, in a policy paper-cum- recommendation titled "Fiscal Options and Response to COVID-19 Epidemic (FORCE)" presented to the PMO and Finance Ministry, the IRS officers have said that the Government needs to spend considerably more to revive the economy; and b) it needs to raise additional revenue, but in ways that must not burden the already distressed common man.

From raising the income tax rate to 40% for those who earn more than Rs 1 crore a year, imposing COVID-19 cess of 4% on taxable income over Rs 10 lakh, re-introduction of wealth tax, to direct cash transfer of up to Rs 5,000 per month to the poor- these were some bizarre recommendations made by 50 'young' IRS officers to the Modi government in order to the revive the economy which has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Later, Finance Ministry sources said that neither IRS Association nor any group of officers mentioned in the said report were ever asked by the Government to give any report on the subject. In fact, it was not even part of their duty to prepare such a report, they said.

Even the Income Tax Department has taken to Twitter to clarify that it never sought such a report from either the IRS Association or these officers.