After gyrating over 1,000 points, Sensex plunges 460 points to hold above 57k; banking, oil, power stocks crumble

The benchmark equity indices fell nearly a percent and closed in the red wiping off earlier gains on the last trading of April.

All the sectoral indices ended in the red.

At close, the Sensex was down 460.19 points or 0.80 percent at 57,060.87. Thhe Nifty was down 142.50 points or 0.83 percent at 17,102.50. About 1,265 shares have advanced, 2,035 shares declined, and 117 shares are unchanged.

Among top Nifty laggards were Axis Bank, Coal India, Adani Ports, Power Grid and Bajaj Auto. Gainers were HDFC Life, Tata Consumer.

Weekly outlook

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities, said, Equity markets focused on evolving growth-inflation dynamics, ongoing 4QFY22 earnings prints and volatile global commodity prices. Markets continued to price in the probability of aggressive rate hikes by the US Fed. The Sensex was at 57948 on 29th April 2022 ending with gain of 1.31 percent during the week, while the Nifty was at 17368 on 29th April 2022 reporting gain of 1.14 % during the week. Midcap and Smallcap Index underperformed during the week gaining 0.28% and losing 1.1% respectively. Most of the sectoral Indices ended in green during the week. BSE FMCG and BSE Auto each gained around 2% while most the other sectoral gainers between 1 to 2%. BSE Telecom was the biggest loser losing around 3.5% followed by BSE Metal and BSE Oil&Gas which lost around 1.6% and 1.5% respectively. BSE IT continued with its losses losing around 1.1%. Aggregate net profits for the 12 companies in the Nifty-50 Index, that have reported till now, increased by 0.2% versus estimates. On the economy front, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said India needs to strengthen its labour, land and education sector, with a focus on improving participation of women in the labour force, if it wants to improve its growth potential.

GDP in US unexpectedly declined at a 1.4% annualized pace in the first quarter of CY22, marking an abrupt reversal for an economy coming off its best performance since 1984, the Commerce Department reported Thursday. The negative growth rate missed even the subdued Dow Jones estimate of a 1% gain for the quarter. However, shares across major markets were buoyed this week by a robust round of corporate earnings, with a positive sessions in Wall Street leading into optimism in Asia-Pacific shares. On the data front, the French economy stagnated in the first quarter of CY22 as weak domestic demand continued despite an easing of Covid-19 restrictions. The euro zone’s second-largest economy was unchanged following growth of 0.8% in the final quarter of CY21, with economists in a Wall Street Journal poll having projected a quarterly expansion of 0.3%. German, Italian and wider euro area GDP growth and inflation readings are due later in the morning.

In other global news, investors continue to monitor the war in Ukraine and its geopolitical implications, after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the West of a “lightning fast” response to countries that intervene in the war. Denmark has become the first country to halt its Covid vaccination program, saying it is doing so because the virus has been brought under control.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 03:43 PM IST