After Google And Adani, Reliance Puts Vizag On World’s AI Data Centre Map

India’s eastern port city of Visakhapatnam is rapidly emerging as a major data centre hub, with global technology firms and domestic conglomerates lining up multi-billion dollar investments to build large-scale digital infrastructure.

After America’s Google and India’s Adani, Reliance has also joined the club. The company will set up a 1.5 GW AI data centre in the city by 2030. This will be the country’s largest such facility.

Industry estimates suggest that billions of dollars have already been committed to Vizag’s data centre ecosystem, with multiple players, including global hyperscalers and infrastructure firms, entering the space.

Google has committed around $15 billion to developing its facility, while Reliance plans to infuse Rs 1.6 lakh crore.

The attraction of Vizag lies in a combination of strategic advantages. The city offers access to subsea cable landing stations, which are critical for global data connectivity, along with relatively lower land costs compared to established hubs like Mumbai and Chennai.

In addition, state government policies, faster clearances, and the availability of large contiguous land parcels have helped accelerate project approvals.

Another key factor is energy. Data centres require a massive and stable power supply, and Andhra Pradesh is positioning itself as a provider of renewable energy-backed infrastructure.

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Companies are increasingly integrating solar and battery storage systems to power these facilities, aligning with global sustainability goals.

For India, the surge in data centre investments reflects a broader shift in its role in the global technology ecosystem. While the country lacks large-scale semiconductor manufacturing, it is leveraging its strengths in digital infrastructure, cloud services, and AI workloads to attract global capital.

The clustering of projects in Vizag also signals a move towards building integrated technology ecosystems rather than standalone facilities.

Beyond data storage, these investments are expected to drive job creation in construction, maintenance, and ancillary services, while also boosting demand for skilled talent in cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

As global demand for data processing and AI computing continues to rise, Vizag’s emergence as a data centre hub could play a critical role in positioning India as a key player in the next phase of the digital economy.