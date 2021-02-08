After gold price falls by Rs 1,600 over the last week; today went up by Rs 350 per 10 gram

Over the last one week, the price of gold has dropped by around Rs 1,685 per 10 gram. While there was a steady fall through the week, on February 8, the price of fine gold was up by Rs 350 per 10 gram, according to IBJA.

The cost of fine gold per 10 gram on February 8 was Rs 47,389 per 10 gram as against Rs 49,074 on January 29. On February 5, the price of fine gold was Rs 47,030 per gram. This prices exclude the GST and other making charges.

On February 8, the price of fine gold per gram is Rs 4,739; 22-carat gold is Rs 4,578 per gram; and 18-carat is Rs 3,791, as per IBJA rates.

Meanwhile, on MCX, gold futures fell 0.12 per cent to Rs 47, 200 per 10 grams.

According to India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd. (IBJA), on January 29, the fine gold was priced at Rs 4,907 per 1 gram, whereas 22-carat gold was at Rs 4,888 per 1 gram and 18-carat at Rs 4,495 per 1 gram.

On January 25, the fine gold was priced at Rs 49,186 per 10 gram.

Meanwhile, the price of silver was at Rs 68,353 per kilogram as on February 8 as against Rs 73, 071 as on February 1.