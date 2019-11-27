After 6 days of hike, petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged today

After six days of consecutive hike in rates, petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged on Wednesday. Following a spike in crude oil rates, which are now trading around $64 a barrel, retail prices of petrol has increased by around Rs 2 a litre this month.

Retail prices of the two automobile fuels are revised daily, but vary across the country due to differences in levies imposed by states. Petrol is priced at 74.76 rupees a ltr and diesel at 65.73 rupees a ltr in Delhi. In Mumbai, the price of petrol is 80.42 rupees a ltr and that of diesel is 68.94 rupees a ltr. In Bengaluru, petrol comes for Rs 77.32 and diesel Rs 67.97. In Gurgaon, petrol is charged at Rs 74.31 and diesel Rs 65.08.

In the international market, the price of petrol has reached one year high due to increase in the price of crude oil. Benchmark crude on the International Market Intercontinental Exchange was trading 0.09 per cent higher at $ 62.62 a barrel in Brent crude's February contract on Tuesday. At the same time, American light crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was trading at $ 58 a barrel.