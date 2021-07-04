Affordable IVF treatment in Ahmedabad with high success rates

IVF has emerged as a reliable solution to tackle infertility which is on the rise in India and across the globe. Notwithstanding the innumerable causes of infertility, IVF proves to be a viable option for couples desiring to have their child but there are certain limitations to the same.

IVF treatment is one treatment within the assisted reproduction treatment category but there are other treatments such as Intra-Uterine Insemination (IUI), ovulation induction (OI), and so on that can resolve infertility issues. So, it does all begin with identifying the reasons for infertility.

First of all, couples who have had no success in conceiving naturally after 12 months of trying can be diagnosed with having infertility issues. The reasons for infertility could be varied while the basic ones being age, lifestyle, previous illness, stress, and so on. The younger the age of the couple, the higher the fertility rate of the couple. Fertility in women begins to diminish from 30 years onwards while men’s fertility begins to deteriorate from 40 years onwards. The IVF specialist may recommend pathological tests to determine the fertility quotient in the woman, one of the tests suggests the number of eggs present in the woman.

Taking a cue from this, it is advisable to begin IVF treatment quite early which does save the couple from a great deal of stress. However, there have been many aging couples who have had successful cycles of IVF treatment.

IVF is a boon to infertile couples but it is an expensive treatment. Fortunately, in India, the cost of IVF is relatively affordable than that across the globe i.e. nearly at 1/5th cost of an IVF treatment done abroad. The cause of infertility determines the cost of IVF treatment. The need to conduct additional procedures or interventions for eg. IVF stimulation, use of donor sperms, and so on for best outcomes increases the overall cost.

The success rates of IVF treatment are extremely good. In real terms, the success rate of an IVF cycle is 50 percent for young couples below 30 years of age while in couples over 40 years of age, the success rate is 20 percent or lesser. Along with the expertise and experience of IVF specialists, success in IVF cycles is greatly assured.

