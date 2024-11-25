Afcons Infrastructure Shares Jumps More Than 4% On NSE After PAT Surge By 30% To ₹135.43 Crore

Afcons Infrastructure shares jumped more than 4 per cent on the NSE (National Stock Exchange), after company announced their quaterly financials for quarter ended on September 30, which revealed a 30 per cent increase in its profit after tax (PAT).

The shares of Afcons Infrastructure opened at Rs 500.00 per share on the NSE (National Stock Exchange), before the stock went on to touch the day high level of Rs 518.85 per share on the Indian exchanges.

Afcons Infrastructure share were trading around Rs 506.35 per share on the NSE (National Stock Exchange), with upsurge of 1.83 per cent amounting to Rs 9.10 per share on the Indian Exchanges.

Afcons Infrastructure Q2 FY25

Net profit Q2 FY25

For the most recent September quarter, Afcons Infrastructure reported a 30 per share increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 135.43 crore.

According to the company's exchange filing, the post-tax profit for the previous year was Rs 104.8 crore. In Q2 of FY24, the company's expenses decreased 11.45 per share from Rs 3,273.96 crore to Rs 2,898.90 crore.

Q2 FY25 EBITDA

In the July-September quarter of the current fiscal year, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) were reported to be 8.5 per share higher at Rs 427 crore as opposed to Rs 394 crore in the second quarter of FY24. The EBITDA margin increased from 11.5 per share to 13.8 per share.

Afcons Infrastructure IPO

Shares of Afcons Infra were listed on the NSE for Rs 426 per unit, which was 7.99 per cent less than the issue price of Rs 463 per unit. Currently, the scrip is up 8.7 per cent from the issue price.