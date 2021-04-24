Aegon Life appoints Akhil Almeida as head of marketing

Digital life insurer Aegon Life has appointed Akhil Almeida as head of marketing. At Aegon Life, he will be responsible for heading the branding, communication, and digital marketing functions, a company statement said. Akhil has more than 16 years of marketing experience across multiple sectors, including Media + OTT, E-commerce, Tech, FMCG, Auto, and BFSI. 'Aegon Life is now a 100 per cent digitally focused company. We're on a journey to radically enhance the insurance buying experience – combining innovative and relevant products, consumer-centric experiences at the right price,' Akhil said.

The company is leveraging data and consumer insights to support product development and sales efforts, increase awareness and market innovative products,' he said. Aegon Life MD and CEO Satishwar Balakrishnan said the company looks forward to the expertise he brings to the table, which will help in enhancing Aegon Life's positioning as India's first and only fully digital life insurance company.