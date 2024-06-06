Adobe’s ‘Full Access’ Policy Raises Concerns Among Users; Here’s What Netizens Have To Say |

Recently, Adobe users have taken to the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to express their concerns about a new policy update. According to post shared by users, many are worried that this recent update grants Adobe full access to anything that is created using its software, which includes popular programs like photoshop and Illustrator.

According to posts shared on the social media handle, many users were seen advising others to delete the Adobe apps, raising concerns that their proprietary work or projects under non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) could be compromised.

One of the X user, raising concerns about the Adobe new update policy wrote, "Here it is. If you are a professional, if you are under NDA with your clients, if you are a creative, a lawyer, a doctor or anyone who works with proprietary files - it is time to cancel Adobe, delete all the apps and programs. Adobe can not be trusted."

Here it is. If you are a professional, if you are under NDA with your clients, if you are a creative, a lawyer, a doctor or anyone who works with proprietary files - it is time to cancel Adobe, delete all the apps and programs. Adobe can not be trusted. pic.twitter.com/LFnBbDKWLC — Wetterschneider (@Stretchedwiener) June 5, 2024

Questions about the legality and ethical implications of Adobe's move are also being raised by many users, with some calling for immediate actions from the company to clarify or retract the policy.

So am I reading this, right? @Adobe @Photoshop



I can't use Photoshop unless I'm okay with you having full access to anything I create with it, INCLUDING NDA work? pic.twitter.com/ZYbnFCMlkE — Sam Santala (@SamSantala) June 5, 2024

Photoshop is SPYING on you now.



This is nuts. @Photoshop has new terms that require you allow them to view everything you create, and reserves the right to deactivate your @Adobe software if you make stuff they don't like. Of course they say "for legal purposes" but we all know… pic.twitter.com/LsZejsE77u — Grummz (@Grummz) June 5, 2024

"Hey @Photoshop what the hell was that new agreement you forced us to sign this morning that locked our ap until we agree to it? We are working on a bloody movie here, and NO, you don’t suddenly have the right to any of the work we are doing on it because we pay you to use photoshop. What the fuck?!," posted another X user.

Hey @Photoshop what the hell was that new agreement you forced us to sign this morning that locked our ap until we agree to it? We are working on a bloody movie here, and NO, you don’t suddenly have the right to any of the work we are doing on it because we pay you to use… — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) June 5, 2024

According to a report by Mint, Adobe responded to concerns about their policies by stating that their long-standing policy includes accessing user content to enhance cloud-based features like Photoshop Neural Filters and Remove Background in Adobe Express, as well as to address prohibited content. Earlier this year, Adobe added clarifying examples to their Terms of Use to enhance transparency with customers. The company emphasised that they do not access, view, or listen to content stored locally on users' devices.

The recent backlash from the Adobe users, highlights about the ongoing concerns about the data privacy and copyright in the context of AI training models. This uproar highlights about the the long standing criticism of AI training models, specifically around the legal and ethical implications of the data usage.

As AI technology continues to evolve, it is also crucial and important for companies to address these issues and concerns to maintain trust and safeguard the interest of their users.