Adobe India MD Prativa Mohapatra Exits After Nearly 5 Years

Prativa Mohapatra, Vice President and Managing Director of Adobe India, has announced her departure from the company after nearly five years. She shared the update through a LinkedIn post, saying she plans to take a break before beginning a new professional journey.

Mohapatra did not disclose her next role or future plans.

In her message, she thanked customers, partners, colleagues and stakeholders for their support during her tenure at Adobe India.

Led Adobe India's Business Operations

Mohapatra joined Adobe India in September 2021 as the company's first female Managing Director. During her tenure, she oversaw operations across Adobe's three major business segments: Adobe Experience Cloud, Adobe Creative Cloud and Adobe Document Cloud

Before joining Adobe, she held senior leadership positions at IBM. She served as Vice President of Digital Sales for the Asia-Pacific region and also led sales operations for IBM India and South Asia.

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She began her professional career at PwC India.

Academically, Mohapatra holds a BTech in Computer Science and Engineering from National Institute of Technology Rourkela and completed her management studies at Xavier Institute of Management Bhubaneswar with a specialization in systems and finance.

India Remains Key Growth And Innovation Hub,

India continues to be one of Adobe's most important global markets. The company employs more than 8,000 people across seven offices in cities including, Bengaluru, Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Adobe's India teams contribute to more than one-third of the company's global innovation efforts across its Creative Cloud, Document Cloud and Experience Cloud businesses.

Several flagship products, including Illustrator and Acrobat, have significant product development leadership based in India.

Recent Leadership Additions

Adobe has also strengthened its India leadership team in recent months.

Earlier this month, the company appointed Manoj Nagpal as Vice President, Global Delivery Center and Shared Services. In March 2026, it named Shamik Basu as Vice President of the Creative Products Group.

Nagpal will focus on scaling delivery capabilities and building teams to support Adobe's global growth and customer success initiatives.

Mohapatra's departure marks a significant leadership transition for Adobe India as the company continues to expand its role in global product development and innovation.