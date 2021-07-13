AdmitKard raises Rs 10 cr in pre-Series A round from edtech startup founders

AdmitKard, an edtech platform that simplifies accessing higher education abroad has raised Rs 10 crore in Pre-Series A Roun . The round is majorly raised by founders of ed-tech platforms that have participated in their personal capacity.

The round witnessed participation from the founders of ed-tech startups: Vamsi Krishna and Pulkit Jain of Vedantu, Mayank Kumar of upGrad, Gaurav Munjal, Roman Saini and Sumit Jain of Unacademy, Tanushree Nagori, Aditya Shankar and Ravi Sekhar of DoubtNut, Akshay Saxena of Avanti, and other prominent investors including Pankaj Chaddah (ex-Zomato), Suhail Sameer and Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl of BharatPe ,Vijay Arisetty (MyGate), Anand Chandrasekaran (ex-Snapdeal, Facebook), Sameer Guglani of Morpheus Gang, BCG Partners, MD of JPMorgan and others.

Funders on funding

“During the pandemic, we realized that students were not able to travel abroad due to the closed international borders. Hence we doubled down our effort on ensuring the students’ experience in our long-drawn funnel gets better. To enable that we realized the guidance to the students’ needs to be product-driven instead of being dependent on humans. We sought guidance from our mentors from other edtech companies and de-skilled the entire counselling process, solving a major problem of counsellors in this industry.” said Rachit Agrawal, Co Founder, AdmitKard.

“I have been a mentor to Rachit and Piyush for a long time now and have seen the journey of AdmitKard. Their focus on productizing student guidance and de-skilling the role of a counselor is a big win as it solves a very fundamental problem of talent quality and standardization at scale,” said Vamsi Krishna – Co-Founder, Vedantu.

“AdmitKard has chosen the right category that has been waiting to be disrupted and addressing it with great service, unlocking desired value for students,” said Ravi Shekhar KV, Co-Founder DoubtNut.

“AdmitKard's product-first approach to democratising access to global education is what our youth need today” said Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl – COO, BharatPe.

Platform witnessed 'spectacular' growth

Piyush Bhartiya- Founder & CEO, AdmitKard, said: “We have seen spectacular growth and kudos to our automation, we were able to handle them well. Now the focus is on growth and hence we would be raising a bigger round. We have touched ARR of $ 2 million in June 2021 and are on track to hit ARR of $8 million Mn by March’22,” he said.

Along with the current round, the startup has raised a total of Rs 17 crore.