Adman Goutam Rakshit, the brains behind Onida's Devil and other iconic campaigns, no more

Goutam Rakshit, the founder and manager of Advertising Avenues passed away on March 31, exchange4media reported Wednesday.

He was the brains behind some of the most iconic ads from the 80s and the 90s for brands like Onida TV, VIP Skybags, Skypak and VIP Frenchie

He began his career in 1971 after graduating from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies when he joined Cadbury as a management trainee.

He then set up Advertising Avenues in 1982, an organisation he oversaw for close to four decades. At the agency, he focused on startups and SMEs who were too small to seek professional service from big organisations. Rakshit’s contributions helped many such brands from diverse sectors grow and flourish.

His most famous ad is of course the Onida one in the 1980s that saw the Onida devil come to our television screens