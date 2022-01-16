Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail faces data breach on its portal

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) stated that is facing a data breach on its portal, and the company is investing the incident.

The company has assured that it will have no operational or business impact on its operations and has engaged forensic security experts to investigate the data breach incident.

"Over 5.4 million email addresses were released online from the portal of the Aditya Birla Group-owned company," it stated.

“As a pro-active measure, it has reset passwords of all customers and enabled OTP based authentication and taken steps to secure access to customer and employee information,” the company stated.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 07:09 PM IST