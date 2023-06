Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail allots 17,856 equity shares as ESOP | Image: Aditya Birla (Representative)

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail today announced the allotment of 17,856 fully paid-up Equity Shares of Rs 10 each, the company announced today through an exchange filing.

With this allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the company increased to Rs 9,48,83,15,190.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd Shares

The shares of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd on Friday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 202.35, down by 0.47.