Aditya Birla Capital appoints Supratim Bandyopadhyay as Additional Director | File Photo

Aditya Birla Capital on Wednesday approved the appointment of Supratim Bandyopadhyay as Additional Director on the recommendation of the Nomination, Remuneration and Compensation Committee, the company announced through an exchange filing. The Board of Directors of the Company approved the appointment for a period of five years with effect from June 1, 2023 to May 31, 2028.

Supratim Bandyopadhyay served as Chairman of Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) for a period of three years from January 2020 to January 2023 and prior to this he was the Whole Time Member (Finance) of PFRDA for two years. During his tenure with PFRDA, the AUM of PFRDA increased almost 4 folds to ₹9 trillion. Mr. Bandyopadhyay has vast experience in the field of Insurance, Finance, Investments and Debt operations. Prior to PFRDA, Mr. he also served around three and half decades at Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the largest Life Insurance Company of India. During his tenure at LIC, he worked in various capacities heading two large divisions as Chief (Investment) and Executive Director (Investment). He also held the position of Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer at LIC Pension Fund managing entire operations of LIC Pension Fund. He is an Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountant of India.

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd Shares

The shares of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd on Wednesday at 1:56pm IST were at Rs 165.10, down by 0.99 per cent.