Adecco Group invites applications for CEO for one month

The Adecco Group is inviting applications for their mentorship program “CEO for One Month” for the year 2022. This initiative currently in its 7th year will see the winner at the India level get an opportunity to be mentored by Vidya Sagar Gannamani, CMD- Adecco India.

Who can apply?

In India, candidates in the age group of 18-24 years can register and apply online at CEO for One Month. Registrations will close on April 15, 2022. Shortlisted applicants will be invited to an interview and further assessment and a country-level winner will be decided. This candidate will get to shadow Vidya Sagar Gannamani, Chairman and MD, Adecco India, working side-by-side to experience the life of a senior business leader.

Subsequently, 10 outstanding candidates across all the participating countries will be selected for a global bootcamp and one contender from this group will be chosen to work alongside and shadow the global CEO of the Adecco Group for one month. This position will include remuneration both as a Country and Global ‘CEO for One Month’ whereas at the country level, it will depend on local conditions in the country that the candidate / applicant have applied for.

Speaking about the initiative, Vidya Sagar Gannamani, Chairman and MD, Adecco India said, “In the current fast-changing economic environment, young aspirants must build a new set of leadership competencies to be successful. Yet, they rarely get the opportunity to lead a team and understand the strategic aspects of running a country-wide business. The ‘CEO for One Month’ program is, therefore, a golden opportunity for aspirants to learn the ropes from senior business leaders who are at the top of their game. We welcome ambitious and hardworking participants to take this chance to learn and make their mark.”

As part of a drive to help young people, The Adecco Group’s “CEO for One Month” initiative offers participants the chance to develop and showcase their leadership skills and acquire the expertise and experience required to succeed in their careers.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 05:35 PM IST