Addverb Technologies announces expansion plans in US

Addverb Technologies, the robotics and automation company in India, has announced its expansion in the US market. With this move, the home grown company is strengthening its global expansion efforts and enhancing its competitive positioning.

Before expanding its business in Texas, Addverb Technologies had expanded its wings in Australia, Singapore, and European markets in 2021. The company has chosen to announce its entry into the market with MODEX, the premier supply chain event in the US, scheduled from March 28 to March 31, 2022 in Atlanta.

With a 100 percent subsidiary office in the US, the company's entry will be led by Mark Messina, who has joined as the CEO of Addverb Technologies, USA.

Sangeet Kumar, CEO, Addverb Technologies said, "Expansion in the US is a significant step. We have been looking forward to this moment for some time. So far, we have witnessed a strong appetite for robotic solutions in every international market we have ventured into. We expect a similar response from the United States that caters to the world's largest consumer market. We aim to fully exploit the potential across the US markets, providing an end-to-end product portfoliopowered by AI, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Computer Vision & IoT, which will streamline warehousing and factory operations.

"We are delighted to onboard Mark and Luke as their appointment is an important step forward in our continuing efforts to strengthen and scale the business in the US," Sangeet added.

With a corporate office in Texas, Addverb plans to set up an experience center in San Diego. It will give the customers an immersive brand experience and help them develop automation use cases for their businesses, it said.

Mark Messina, CEO, Addverb Technologies, USA Inc said, “Addverb caters to a variety of needs that include both fixed & flexible automation solutions. By designing and manufacturing our own hardware and software, Addverb has been able to design and deliver some very innovative, efficient, and flexible solutions for customers across different industries and geographies."

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 03:22 PM IST