Adani Ventures Into Fin Sector, Launches Co-branded Credit Card With ICICI Bank |

Adani Group on Monday announced a venture into the financial sector, launching with ICICI Bank a co-branded credit card with airport-lined benefits as it looks to leverage customer touchpoints across businesses.

Features and Benefits of the Co-Branded Credit Card

The group's Adani One, an app to help users book tickets, check flight status, access lounges, shop duty-free products, get cabs and avail parking, and ICICI Bank launched India's first co-branded credit cards with airport-linked benefits in collaboration with Visa.

"The cards come with a plethora of benefits designed to enhance the cardholders' lifestyle and elevate their airport and travel experience. They offer up to 7 per cent Adani Reward Points on spends across the Adani Group consumer ecosystem like the Adani One app, where one can book flights, hotels, trains, buses, and cabs; Adani-managed airports; Adani CNG pumps; Adani Electricity bills, and Trainman, an online train booking platform," a company statement said.

Adani One App: Integration and Functionality

In December 2022, Adani Group launched the Adani One app as 'a step forward' in the company's digital journey.

The co-branded card would also offer an array of benefits, including welcome benefits like free air tickets and airport privileges like premium lounge access, Pranaam Meet & Greet Service, porter, valet and premium car parking.

Card users also get privileges like discounts on shopping at duty-free outlets and on F&B spends at the airports, and benefits like free movie tickets and Adani Reward Points on groceries, utilities, and international spends.

"This strategic partnership marks the Adani Group's maiden venture into the financial sector, leveraging its unmatched reputation for excellence and innovation," the statement said. "With a vision to redefine the landscape of consumer finance, Adani One aims to set new standards by joining forces with ICICI Bank and Visa." The partnership with ICICI Bank aims to provide customers with an enhanced and seamless payment experience while unlocking a world of exclusive privileges, it said.

Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Group, said, "The Adani One ICICI Bank Credit Cards are a window to a seamless digital ecosystem. By leveraging the Adani One platform, which integrates physical B2C businesses into the digital world, users will experience unparalleled convenience and accessibility."

Rakesh Jha, Executive Director, ICICI Bank, said, "We believe that our focus on 'Customer 360', backed by our digital products, process improvement and service delivery, enables us to offer holistic solutions to customers in a seamless manner and grow market share across key segments. The launch of the co-branded credit cards, in association with Adani One and Visa, is in line with this philosophy. Through this launch, we intend to offer our customers rewards and benefits across the Adani Group's consumer ecosystem, and strengthen the Bank's credit card portfolio."

Sandeep Ghosh, Group Country Manager, Visa India and South Asia said, "These cards empower the globetrotting cardholders with an elite travel and shopping experience, both online and offline, elevating their convenience and travel experience." The Adani One ICICI Bank Signature Credit Card carries an annual fee of Rs 5,000 with joining benefits worth Rs 9,000, while the Adani One ICICI Bank Platinum Credit Card has an annual fee of Rs 750 with joining benefits worth Rs 5,000.