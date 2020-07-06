Adani Transmission acquires Kalpataru Power Transmission’s Alipurduar Transmission

Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL) has signed definitive agreements with Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd. (KPTL) to acquire Alipurduar Transmission Ltd. The enterprise value for the project is ascribed as Rs 1,286 crore. The acquisition is expected to be completed in few months, subject to all necessary regulatory approvals and other permissions.

The acquisition is in sync with ATL's strategy to enhance the value for its stakeholders, through organic as well as inorganic opportunities.

With this acquisition, the cumulative network of ATL will reach more than 15,400 ckt kms, out of which more than 12,200 ckt kms (including this asset) is operational and more than 3,200 ckt kms is under various stages of execution.

With this scale of operations, ATL will enjoy substantial benefits in terms of cost optimization, shared resources and will fortify its position of being the largest private sector transmission company in the country.

Anil Sardana, MD and CEO, Adani Transmission Ltd said, “The acquisition of Alipurduar Transmission Ltd. will bolster the pan-India presence of ATL consolidating its position as the largest private sector transmission company in India. This asset will take ATL closer to its target of setting up 20,000 ckt km of transmission lines by 2022.”